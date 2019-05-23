Home Opinions Editorials

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Whatever the result, Karnataka will feel tremors

No state is in as much turmoil as Karnataka in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (File| PTI)

No state is in as much turmoil as Karnataka in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections. No state has taken the exit poll results—well, not quite an ‘exact’ poll, as the current Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy put it—with so much force of truth as Karnataka has.

The ‘state’ here signifies only the political class, of course. The rest of the citizenry, it would appear, could not care less.

Bengalureans hardly came out to vote, and the hip, young and mobile simply clubbed voting day with a long weekend holiday —essentially voting with their feet.

The techie crowd so identified with Bengaluru, many of them big warriors on social media too, were the first to get away.

The hinterland saw robust voting, but with the drought, villagers have no space to bother about politics now. They are crying for some attention from those who are supposed to govern—for them, right now, anybody would do.

That leaves the politicians, a bickering lot, obsessing more about their own future than the state’s. It resembles a free-for-all or the cusp point at which order may crumble. 

A numerically shaky ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition against an eager BJP, ever ready to topple the incumbent, any which way; the JD(S) against the Congress, a Siddaramaiah against Kumaraswamy. And not the least, Congress against Congress.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

No one has put their faith in the exit poll giving a Himalayan upward swing to Modi/BJP as much as the ubiquitous Congressman, which species seems to have kept its bags ready to switch camps  or so it would seem.

Obviously, the inner grouses individual leaders entertain against each other have found an avenue to be expressed.

The GOP in Karnataka resembles a party of deserters. Gandhi,  Nehru, the freedom struggle ... those belong to some ancient Satya yuga.

Rahul Gandhi’s stern admonitions from New Delhi notwithstanding, Karnataka will feel the tremors, whatever be the Lok Sabha results. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp