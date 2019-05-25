Home Opinions Editorials

Caste, communal calculations go for a toss in Lok Sabha elections 2019

The BJP’s sweep in the powerhouse states of Bihar, UP and West Bengal shows that people have rejected casteist and communal appeals.

Published: 25th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

The BJP’s sweep in the powerhouse states of Bihar, UP and West Bengal shows that people have rejected casteist and communal appeals. UP and Bihar have had a history of voting according to caste alone. And parties like the SP, BSP, RJD, RLSP, HAM and VIP work on the basis of caste arithmetic. In fact, the NDA would not have swept both states had the caste-based alliance translated to votes.

If Muslim, Yadav and Jatav voters had stood together, the opposition alliance in UP would have performed much better. And in Bihar, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s famous ‘MY’ combination (Muslim-Yadavs), along with the RLSP’s Kushwahas, the HAM’s Dalits and the Congress’s upper castes, should have assured a victory for the mahagathbandhan.

But that was not the case. The opposition assumed the electorate had caste and communal biases, with BSP chief Mayawati making overt communal appeals to Muslims. On the other hand, the NDA pitched development to voters; UP CM Yogi Adityanath took schemes such as Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat and Kisan Samman to villages. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also championed development. 

The gathbandhan’s emphasis on Yadav-Dalit-Jat-Muslim unity resulted in a backlash from other communities even as nationalism was influencing youngsters to think beyond caste.

There are about 200 other-backward castes in UP, besides the Yadavs. So the counter polarisation against the SP-BSP alliance was significant. Dalits constitute 20 per cent of the state’s population; of them, the non-Jatav castes (11 per cent) went the saffron way.

In Bihar, while Yadavs stood by the RJD, vote transfers to other parties in the alliance did not happen.

In Bengal, the BJP’s stunning performance was aided by Mamata Banerjee’s perceived Muslim appeasement. And the BJP, armed with themes of nationalism, anti-corruption and development, made huge inroads into Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp