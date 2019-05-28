Home Opinions Editorials

Stalin puts leadership doubts to rest

Faced with an arithmetically formidable alliance led by the AIADMK, Stalin mounted a Lok Sabha campaign that looked to tap into the state’s anger against the Centre.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

As the dust settles on the verdict of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu stands as an outlier—arguably the sole state with such a pronounced anti-BJP sentiment. The ruling AIADMK allied with the BJP and others, but the combine polled only 29.77 per cent of votes in the LS elections. As for bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, there was no seat sharing, as both Dravidian majors fielded their candidates. The AIADMK got 38.2 per cent of votes in the by-elections. In contrast, the DMK alliance, which included the Congress and others, polled 51.5 per cent of votes in the LS elections. In the bypolls, the DMK’s vote share was 45.1 per cent. In terms of seats, this left the AIADMK with a single seat out of 38 in the Lok Sabha (elections to the Vellore seat were countermanded) and nine of the 22 bypoll seats.  

For the AIADMK, success in the bypolls was crucial to remain in government in the state. However, this was no loss for the DMK. The party’s chief M K Stalin, leading the Dravidian major less than a year after the death of his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi, had a lot to prove. The party has been out of power in the state since 2011, and out of power at the Centre since 2014. It last spent so much time out of power during the government of late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, who founded the AIADMK. One of Karunanidhi’s biggest achievements was in keeping his flock together during those years. Whether Stalin could lead the party to electoral victory, or failing that keep the party together like his father was the question on everyone’s minds.

Faced with an arithmetically formidable alliance led by the AIADMK, Stalin mounted a Lok Sabha campaign that looked to tap into the state’s anger against the Centre. Demonetisation, GST implementation, NEET and perceived neglect following two major cyclones were just some of the issues he raised against the BJP, articulating their impact with a focus few national opposition leaders were able to match. The alliance virtually swept the LS polls thus resting questions on Stalin’s leadership for now. While it may not have won enough seats in the bypolls to topple the state government, having tasted blood, the DMK is well placed to go in for the kill in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp