Home Opinions Editorials

Challenge for Modi government: India’s job conundrum

10 million young people are being added to the potential labour force of the country.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

Sooner than later, the newly elected NDA government will have to face its biggest challenge: the need to create jobs even as it ushers in a fourth generation industrial revolution where workplaces will increasingly rely on artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, 3D printing and a host of time-saving hi-tech tools. India has to strike a balance between the two.

This is more crucial for India than it is for the West simply because the number of people seeking jobs here is mind-boggling.

Every year some 10 million young people are being added to the potential labour force of the country. The need to harness this demographic dividend even as the country tries to catch up with the first world by adopting new technologies, which require a highly trained labour force, is crucial.

It can even be considered the challenge of the century. The new industrial policy, set to be launched by the incoming government has to address this contradiction. Studies show that unemployment rates have been rising at an alarming rate. 

Obviously, the drastic rise in the number of people who don’t have jobs is a cause for concern. The government needs to bring in policies to encourage labour-intensive sectors like construction, MSMEs as well as the service sector which includes retail, hospitality, education and Medicare.  

While the construction industry and MSMEs can absorb workers with minimal training, the service sector would require highly skilled workers. For this, the government must be willing to make huge investments in schemes that would make India’s youth employable.

The fourth industrial revolution, which will transform productivity, could make redundant many jobs that are now in vogue. The impact is already being felt in the Information Technology sector.

Without re-skilling, those who are losing their jobs in Cyberabad and Bengaluru will simply join the ranks of the disaffected and disgruntled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    Modi need to look into the condition of education in the country which is right now producing quantity and not quality
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp