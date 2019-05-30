Home Opinions Editorials

Transformational  election in more ways than one

For the first time, a non-Congress party has been re-elected with a mandate bigger than what it had won five years ago.

It’s that time in the democratic calendar when the people’s will gets translated and shaped into a concrete form: the government. The Indian nation—perceived as both young and ancient—will celebrate its 75th year of Independence in four years, within the tenure of the government that has just been elected. It’s another matter that this has been a transformational election in more ways than one. The nation has seemingly moved on from the ideological moorings it started its journey with.

For the first time, a non-Congress party has been re-elected with a mandate bigger than what it had won five years ago. Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi, a man with no family background in politics, has claimed that record. As Manmohan Singh had done before him—a studious economist not at ease with party politics, and as humble a background. But Modi was not juxtaposed against him; he had against him someone many perceived as a sulking dynast. A number of dynasts have bitten the dust in this election, speaking of a kind of evolution of Indian polity. As for the prime minister-elect, he seems to be nudging his party towards a more inclusive, pro-poor, centrist position—a space vacated by the Congress. How that goes will be interesting to watch.

This election has also seen the victory of a young man’s grit in Andhra Pradesh, the triumph of a canny-yet-calm politician in Odisha, and a refusal by Tamil Nadu and Kerala to break away from their traditional template. Despite Kerala offering it an oxygen cylinder, the grand old party seems to be asphyxiating. Two of its state governments, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, are gasping for breath. The party itself is in a strange zone where it does not know its future, whether it has a future at all.

