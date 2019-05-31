Home Opinions Editorials

Building a competitive india

India has moved up one notch to rank 43rd among the most competitive economies in the world, powered by economic growth, and the potential of a huge market.

India has moved up one notch to rank 43rd among the most competitive economies in the world, powered by economic growth, and the potential of a huge market. The World Competitiveness Rankings, put out by Switzerland’s IMD Business School and based on 235 parameters of performance, showed the flexible citystates and smaller economies were scoring over the bigger, slow-footed countries.

For instance, Singapore beat the US to grab top position, with the Goliath slipping to No. 3. Again, Switzerland climbed one position to fourth place on the back of good infrastructure and quality of life, while the UAE, ranked 16th in 2016, entered the Top 5 for the first time. Another city-state, Hong Kong, was second, and the tiny sheikhdom of Qatar was tenth in the list. India has gone up from 45th position in 2017; in 2016 it was higher at No. 41. It has scored on economic growth and tax policies, but was marked down in areas such as public finance, education infrastructure, health and business environment.

In comparison, Indonesia, a comparable economy, stood out in the Asia-Pacific region, jumping 11 spots to No. 32 on greater efficiency in government and better infrastructure and business conditions. These rankings are important as they determine the perception of international investors. India has not done badly, but being placed 43rd among 63 economies surveyed is still not good enough.

Maintaining high growth and fuelling infrastructure and transportation require India to be competitive to attract liberal doses of capital. Where Singapore scored in prime areas like advanced technological infrastructure, availability of skilled workers, favourable immigration laws, and efficiency for starting businesses, it is these areas where India is found wanting. Another area of growing concern is ‘crony capitalism’— the bending of regulatory systems to favour a select few. To be competitive, the stability and neutrality of the regulatory environment is a must.

