Left leadership must take the blame for defeat

The CPM has ended up with its lowest ever tally in the Lok Sabha. In Kerala, the Left suffered a near wipeout.

Published: 31st May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

The CPM has ended up with its lowest ever tally in the Lok Sabha. In Kerala, the Left suffered a near wipeout. What’s more shocking than the CPM’s drubbing in the only state where it is a force to reckon with is its initial analysis of the results. While its state secretariat and national politburo took stock of the outcome and decided to further analyse the factors, for the moment they were content with blaming the BJP. The state secretariat said the BJP and right-wing forces ran a “misinformation campaign” that hurt the Left in Kerala.

The politburo said the Left lost because the BJP successfully built a narrative around “communal, nationalistic jingoism” and managed to shift focus away from a multitude of livelihood issues. This line of argument shows exactly what’s wrong with the Left, and why they may no longer be capable of extricating themselves from the dire situation they are finding themselves in. Blaming rivals for the defeat may help the CPM avoid accepting the reality, but what it needs is serious introspection, and a willingness to effect a course-correction.

The state committee’s two-day meet begins today, and the leaders, if they are serious about arresting the slide, should discuss all factors and fix accountability where it belongs. A simple analysis of the results says the Left government’s handling of the Sabarimala issue had a major role in the drubbing the ruling alliance saw. But, officially, the CPM is in denial.

Though some leaders hinted that the temple row caused erosion of Hindu votes, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and senior colleagues were quick to rule out its impact. The party is also yet to realise, or doesn’t want to admit, that its politics of violence is causing it to lose people’s support. All is not lost for the Left in Kerala. Despite the dismal seat tally, it still won 35 per cent of the votes, more than double the vote share of the BJP.

There’s hope for the Left, provided its leaders are ready to take a cue from the results and mend their ways. The leadership, Pinarayi and his team in particular, must take the blame for the defeat, and show the courage to accept the reality and change with the times.

