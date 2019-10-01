Crisis in two more banks puts RBI in poor light

Two banks—Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank—and the loans they doled out have raised two questions. One, on the state of banking in this country and the other on the way regulator RBI looks into the affairs of its ‘wards’—the banks. The startling revelation that about 73% of the net worth of Mumbai-based PMC Bank was lent to just one borrower—Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd—on whose board the bank’s chairman had a seat, came after RBI started probing the bank! Prudential banking norms do not allow such symbiotic practices and these should have been stopped long back.

Former PM Indira Gandhi has been criticised for the bank nationalisation of the 1960s. But it has to be remembered that the move came after a series of significant bank collapses, most of which went out of business after indulging in heavy doses of crony lendings. Not just PMC Bank, but also RBI should have remembered the lessons drawn from the past. The central bank issued directions to PMC last week after an on-site inspection revealed irregularities in the bank’s books. A little bit of pre-emptive snooping would have told the RBI long back that things were not fine in this premier cooperative bank situated in the same city. One wonders what blindsided the central bank.

RBI also initiated Prompt Corrective Action, a straitjacket the central bank imposes on lending, dividends and expansion once a bank does very badly, on the Lakshmi Vilas Bank in the same week. Ostensibly it was because of the high levels of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative return on assets for two consecutive years. However, RBI’s orders came after a case was filed by another finance company against the bank alleging it had misappropriated funds kept as fixed deposit. Stepping in after the horses have bolted can at best save a bank from far more serious trouble. But in both cases, RBI stepped in only after a lot of money flowed down Mumbai’s Mithi river.