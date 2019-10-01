Home Opinions Editorials

The blood on our railway tracks

The environmental ministry is constantly under pressure to process development and infrastructure projects at a rapid pace.

Published: 01st October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

The viral video of an adult elephant, bloodied and stuck on the railway track after being hit by a train in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on September 27, should shock the Ministry of Environment, not just the Ministry of Railway.

The sight of the critically injured jumbo struggling to get on its feet with flesh hanging off its body certainly wasn’t a sight for the weak-hearted.

The elephant was crossing the tracks when the Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity-Express ran into it. But this isn’t the first such case.

The region has emerged as a death trap for the gentle giants for the last several years, but this is neither about the Railways nor about the Dooars where the incident happened. Tracks and roads penetrating wildlife habitats are soaked with blood because of the push for reckless development through intensified linear infrastructure.

At the core of the problem is the mindset behind driving ‘development’.

Despite the bouquet of norms under Wildlife Protection Act and Forest Conservation Act that provide for minimising the impact on critical wildlife habitats through mitigation measures, project proponents are unwilling to acknowledge the need for it.

The environment impact assessment and conservation plans are scarcely implemented in the right spirit, and there hardly exists any mechanism to ensure its compliance.

The environmental ministry is constantly under pressure to process development and infrastructure projects at a rapid pace.

Clearing hindrances for such projects is what drives successive governments and at what great cost! The first-ever dedicated wildlife underpass created along NH 44 in Madhya Pradesh took 10 years and a prolonged legal battle to secure the ‘right of passage’ to wildlife.

In his first term as prime minister, Narendra Modi had told an international tiger forum that there is a strong need to define conservation as a means to achieve development and all it required was to re-orient strategies. It is about time to put those words into action. Remember, in the heart of forests, the right of way belongs to the wildlife first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp