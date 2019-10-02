Home Opinions Editorials

Rahul on wrong side of the road

Not just the Congress leader, even other political parties in Kerala want the ban lifted.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Animals can’t speak, don’t vote. And now you know why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is supporting an ongoing protest by a group in Wayanad against the night traffic ban on the Kerala-Karnataka highway passing through the Bandipur tiger reserve. Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, tweeted last Sunday expressing solidarity with those on hunger strike and said the nine-hour (9pm to 6am) traffic ban has caused hardship to lakhs of people in two states.

Not just the Congress leader, even other political parties in Kerala want the ban lifted. The CPM-led state government, after its repeated attempts to convince the Karnataka government to do away with the ban failed, is now aggressively pushing for an elevated road through the forest.Intended to reduce disturbance to wildlife, the traffic ban was first imposed in 2009. It was based on a four-year study conducted by Wildlife Conservation Foundation between 2004 and 2007 that recorded the killing of 286 animals, including elephants and tigers.

It found that a majority of the kills happened during the night. It’s indisputable that people and businesses on either side of the interstate border are inconvenienced due to the ban, but it should be seen in the context of an urgent necessity to protect forest and wildlife. There seems to be an effort, driven by the vested interests of politicians and business people, to build pressure on the Centre to intervene and allow round-the-clock traffic through the Bandipur stretch of NH-766.

The hunger strike and political moves hint at that. With Rahul adding his might to their efforts, there are chances of them succeeding. It’s unfortunate that political leaders of Rahul’s stature, who should be conscious of the consequences of their actions, are playing along. Here, he’s supporting a wrong cause. He must realise that animals, though they can’t speak or vote, also deserve a chance to survive. Any attempt to cause further damage to one of the most important wildlife habitats in the country should be resisted at any cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp