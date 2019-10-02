Rahul on wrong side of the road

Animals can’t speak, don’t vote. And now you know why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is supporting an ongoing protest by a group in Wayanad against the night traffic ban on the Kerala-Karnataka highway passing through the Bandipur tiger reserve. Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, tweeted last Sunday expressing solidarity with those on hunger strike and said the nine-hour (9pm to 6am) traffic ban has caused hardship to lakhs of people in two states.

Not just the Congress leader, even other political parties in Kerala want the ban lifted. The CPM-led state government, after its repeated attempts to convince the Karnataka government to do away with the ban failed, is now aggressively pushing for an elevated road through the forest.Intended to reduce disturbance to wildlife, the traffic ban was first imposed in 2009. It was based on a four-year study conducted by Wildlife Conservation Foundation between 2004 and 2007 that recorded the killing of 286 animals, including elephants and tigers.

It found that a majority of the kills happened during the night. It’s indisputable that people and businesses on either side of the interstate border are inconvenienced due to the ban, but it should be seen in the context of an urgent necessity to protect forest and wildlife. There seems to be an effort, driven by the vested interests of politicians and business people, to build pressure on the Centre to intervene and allow round-the-clock traffic through the Bandipur stretch of NH-766.

The hunger strike and political moves hint at that. With Rahul adding his might to their efforts, there are chances of them succeeding. It’s unfortunate that political leaders of Rahul’s stature, who should be conscious of the consequences of their actions, are playing along. Here, he’s supporting a wrong cause. He must realise that animals, though they can’t speak or vote, also deserve a chance to survive. Any attempt to cause further damage to one of the most important wildlife habitats in the country should be resisted at any cost.