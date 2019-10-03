Home Opinions Editorials

How states can manage funds 

Gross fiscal deficit of states is pegged at an admirable 2.6% of GDP for FY20. In fact, states proudly achieved the FRBM’s sub-3%target two years in a row in FY18 and FY19.

Gross fiscal deficit of states is pegged at an admirable 2.6% of GDP for FY20. In fact, states proudly achieved the FRBM’s sub-3%target two years in a row in FY18 and FY19. But while at it, they seem to have been caught in a pincer. On one hand, capital expenditure (capex) is being squeezed, and on the other, revenue is going south. At an aggregate level, states’ combined debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated at 24.9% for FY20, a whisker away from the 25% threshold.

Worryingly though, 20 states breached the mark with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh crossing past the dangerous 38-39% zone. Such rising debt could pose medium-term challenges, the RBI cautioned on Monday. In its annual data dispatch on state finances, it even projected a 11.5% increase in aggregate debt at `52.58 lakh crore during FY20.  

In such a scenario, applying a debt brake appears prudent, but will have an enveloping effect on expenditure. As it is, capital expenditure is on the slide and any further reduction will deepen the downturn, restrict economy’s revival, yield lesser revenue, and eventually lead us to a point of no return. Investment in infrastructure and productive assets, even with borrowed funds makes economic sense, particularly by states, as they employ five times more and spend 1.5 times higher than the Centre. Moreover, as John Keynes noted: The boom, not the slump, is the right time for austerity at the treasury.

But unless revenue picks up, states will be forced to cut capex further stoking slowdown. Thanks to arbitrary GST regime, states are staring at lower tax buoyancy, shrinking autonomy and uncertainty about revenue transfers, which according to Icra were overestimated by states in FY19. That said, not all is lost. States can and should mobilise higher revenue by revising tariff policies on power and irrigation, besides slashing stamp duty and registration fee, which will spike revenue and also clear real estate inventory. 

