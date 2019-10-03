Home Opinions Editorials

Murky tales of phone tapping in Karnataka

The basic tenet of a democratic state,  going by the textbook, is that it cannot turn a surveillance state.

The basic tenet of a democratic state,  going by the textbook, is that it cannot turn a surveillance state. Traditionally, surveillance was associated with dictatorships where those who rule are not answerable. The information age has upturned many of those principles of governance. Even elected governments demand detailed information from its citizenery sometimes in the name of security or transparency.

Yet, surveillance of any sort remains problematic: constricting and anti-democratic by nature, and violative of the rights and liberties of citizens, including the right to privacy. So it’s never stated policy, but a surreptitious modality to keep tabs on political opponents, social influencers, opinion-makers, and sundry others. One that misuses the custodial power vested on an elected government. 

Witness the mass phone tapping of politicians, officials and even influential religious leaders by the previous H D Kumaraswamy regime, one that finally fell to an internal rebellion. It was an unnatural alliance of rivals, the Congress and JD(S), that offered plenty of room for trust deficit.

But the scale and nature is still shocking. It came to light only because of a tiff between two top cops. One of them was replacing the other. Next thing, a purported conversation suggestive of political influence-peddling and bribery by the replacement was leaked to the media. The first cop, Alok Kumar, had been made police commissioner superseding nearly two dozen officers by HDK, only to be shunted out by B S Yediyurappa as soon as he became chief minister, in a matter of weeks.

As the murky tale of tapping unspooled, revealing a vast operation where even ‘seers’ of both Vokkaliga and Lingayat mutts were put under the radar, the CBI was called in. Phone tapping is not new in Karnataka: a former CM, Ramakrishna Hegde, had to resign following such a revelation. However, lessons are clearly not learnt. Information gathered illegally did not help HDK save his seat; now he may have to face interrogation. 

