Kick-starting a  revolution

The Tamil Nadu government’s plan to kick-start the process of approving bike-taxi services by tweaking the state’s Motor Vehicles Act can boost last-mile connectivity, especially in Chennai. The state now has to legalise the services and get them to operate the bikes with yellow number plates. Initially, the Madras High Court had banned the service till regulations were framed by the state government.

A fortnight later, a Division Bench of the HC stayed that order. It then allowed a provision for bike taxis after a major player in the field assured the judges of safety measures such as helmets and valid insurance papers.The Centre’s recently amended Motor Vehicles Act has authorised state governments to decide on mobile-based transport services.

At present, the TN Motor Vehicles Act categorises two-wheelers as non-transport vehicles and hence prohibits their use for commercial purposes. But with Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy’s recent decision to open up the roads for bike taxis, the focus has to shift to the safety of these services.

Bike-taxi services in Hyderabad have already come under severe criticism after a software engineer died in an accident while riding pillion in April this year. There have also been several complaints from women users. While the service providers are supposed to carry an ISI-certified helmet for the pillion rider and a first aid-kit, users have complained that the rules are routinely being flouted. Allowing bike taxis will also add to the list of things under police vigil.

The swelling numbers of such bike taxis may revolutionise mobility, but this growth should be supported by strengthening the police force. Bike taxi services should also specifically focus on guaranteeing safety for women users. With commuters restricting themselves from buying vehicles, due to rising fuel costs and heavy traffic conditions among other reasons, the bike taxi is a tempting option for that last-mile connectivity in cities—subject to safety measures.