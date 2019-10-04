Home Opinions Editorials

Kick-starting a  revolution

The Tamil Nadu government’s plan to kick-start the process of approving bike-taxi services by tweaking the state’s Motor Vehicles Act can boost last-mile connectivity, especially in Chennai.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil Nadu government’s plan to kick-start the process of approving bike-taxi services by tweaking the state’s Motor Vehicles Act can boost last-mile connectivity, especially in Chennai. The state now has to legalise the services and get them to operate the bikes with yellow number plates. Initially, the Madras High Court had banned the service till regulations were framed by the state government.

A fortnight later, a Division Bench of the HC stayed that order. It then allowed a provision for bike taxis after a major player in the field assured the judges of safety measures such as helmets and valid insurance papers.The Centre’s recently amended Motor Vehicles Act has authorised state governments to decide on mobile-based transport services.

At present, the TN Motor Vehicles Act categorises two-wheelers as non-transport vehicles and hence prohibits their use for commercial purposes. But with Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy’s recent decision to open up the roads for bike taxis, the focus has to shift to the safety of these services.

Bike-taxi services in Hyderabad have already come under severe criticism after a software engineer died in an accident while riding pillion in April this year. There have also been several complaints from women users. While the service providers are supposed to carry an ISI-certified helmet for the pillion rider and a first aid-kit, users have complained that the rules are routinely being flouted. Allowing bike taxis will also add to the list of things under police vigil.

The swelling numbers of such bike taxis may revolutionise mobility, but this growth should be supported by strengthening the police force. Bike taxi services should also specifically focus on guaranteeing safety for women users. With commuters restricting themselves from buying vehicles, due to rising fuel costs and heavy traffic conditions among other reasons, the bike taxi is a tempting option for that last-mile connectivity in cities—subject to safety measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp