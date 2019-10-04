Home Opinions Editorials

Telangana govt should now reset its priorities

The existing Assembly building was built in 1985 and the legislative council one in 1913.

A series of setbacks that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has suffered in pursuit of his dream to build an ultra-modern secretariat and Assembly complex should serve as an eye-opener for him to introspect and reset his priorities. The Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed plans to raze the existing secretariat to make way for a new one. Recently, it barred the government from pulling down the 150-year-old Errum Manzil to build a new Assembly complex.

As both are structurally strong, there is no immediate need to pull them down. Also, the HC rapped the government twice on its knuckles over municipal elections. When the court gave it 109 days to hold the polls, the government got back saying nine days would be enough, which made the bench pull up the government again, asking why it was in such a great hurry.

Judicial raps apart, there are bigger, pressing matters that merit immediate attention. The construction of a new secretariat and Assembly, estimated to cost `600 crore, can surely wait. That the CM had shrunk the size of the state budget by 20% to `1.46 lakh crore in the backdrop of the economic slowdown is an indicator of the fiscal challenges. He blamed the Centre for the bleak revenue prospects and the guidance he gave for the full year was gloomy.

To be fair, the TRS government did embark on some of the most ambitious irrigation projects in the country. Also, to KCR’s credit, he had launched several novel welfare schemes. The projects as well as welfare programmes involve considerable financial commitment. So, it is imperative that the state focuses on augmenting revenue despite the limitations.

This apart, lots of funds are required to improve the infrastructure in Hyderabad, as a night of heavy rains is enough to flood the roads and throw traffic haywire. The focus ought to be on protecting and promoting Brand Hyderabad while ensuring growth in the rest of the state and the welfare of those who still need governmental support.

