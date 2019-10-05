Shared parenting will protect kids

Divorce rates are skyrocketing in India. As per a recent UN report, the number of divorced people in India has more than doubled over the last two decades. Yet, despite this steep increase in numbers, not much has been done to protect the rights of children, who are the first casualty of broken marriages. There is a policy lacuna in this regard in India.

Way back in 2015, the Law Commission suggested that the Centre amend the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act to usher in the concept of shared parenting. Under shared parenting, both the father and mother will have equal access and regular direct contact with the child. Countries such as the US, Netherlands, and Australia have passed laws to enact shared parenting, ‘in the best interest of the child’.

Currently, the law says the father is the natural guardian of a child, followed by the mother (if the dad is not alive). The Commission, in its 2015 report, had recommended parity in this regard, where both parents are treated as natural guardians. Despite the National Commission for Women (NCW) backing the proposal, the law is yet to be amended.

In July this year, the issue was reopened when the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to a petition calling for reforms on shared parenting. The petition, filed by an NGO working on child rights, said shared parenting is crucial to the mental wellbeing of kids.

On the ground, experts say shared parenting not just ensures access but also holds them accountable—so that the father is not relegated to being only the financial provider or the mother is over-burdened by having to play the role of both parents. The UN report says 13 million households in India are headed by single mothers.

Yet, social and economic infrastructure for single parents, even in urban settlements, is inadequate, be it in terms of policies at the workplace, social welfare measures, or public facilities. Policies on shared parenting, many feel, will change this. Governments can ensure that employers, parents, and other stakeholders, all work together to protect the rights of children.