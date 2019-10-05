Home Opinions Editorials

Shared parenting will protect kids

Divorce rates are skyrocketing in India.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Divorce rates are skyrocketing in India. As per a recent UN report, the number of divorced people in India has more than doubled over the last two decades. Yet, despite this steep increase in numbers, not much has been done to protect the rights of children, who are the first casualty of broken marriages. There is a policy lacuna in this regard in India.

Way back in 2015, the Law Commission suggested that the Centre amend the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act to usher in the concept of shared parenting. Under shared parenting, both the father and mother will have equal access and regular direct contact with the child. Countries such as the US, Netherlands, and Australia have passed laws to enact shared parenting, ‘in the best interest of the child’.

Currently, the law says the father is the natural guardian of a child, followed by the mother (if the dad is not alive). The Commission, in its 2015 report, had recommended parity in this regard, where both parents are treated as natural guardians. Despite the National Commission for Women (NCW) backing the proposal, the law is yet to be amended.

In July this year, the issue was reopened when the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to a petition calling for reforms on shared parenting. The petition, filed by an NGO working on child rights, said shared parenting is crucial to the mental wellbeing of kids.

On the ground, experts say shared parenting not just ensures access but also holds them accountable—so that the father is not relegated to being only the financial provider or the mother is over-burdened by having to play the role of both parents. The UN report says 13 million households in India are headed by single mothers.

Yet, social and economic infrastructure for single parents, even in urban settlements, is inadequate, be it in terms of policies at the workplace, social welfare measures, or public facilities. Policies on shared parenting, many feel, will change this. Governments can ensure that employers, parents, and other stakeholders, all work together to protect the rights of children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp