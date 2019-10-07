Home Opinions Editorials

Judiciary must uphold freedom of speech

(From left to right ) Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Manirathnam

(From left to right ) Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Manirathnam

In what was a clear lack of application of judicial mind, a Bihar court directed the filing of a first information report (FIR) invoking sedition charges against 49 eminent citizens. Their crime: writing an open letter to the prime minister to register their protesat against the spiralling cases of hate crime such as mob lynching.

The signatories to the letter included widely respected people like Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Mani Ratnam, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Shubha Mudgal and Ramchandra Guha. It now transpires that Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari issued directions to file the FIR on August 20 based on a local lawyer’s complaint lodged on July 27.

As it was transmitted through the ‘proper channel’, it took the Muzaffarpur Sadar police station over a month to implement the order. And the FIR was ironically filed on Gandhi Jayanti. Some tribute to the apostle of peace. Had someone down the line done due diligence when the proper channel was active and apprised the political leadership, the state could perhaps have quickly taken countermeasures to stop the court order. As for the busybody who sought the FIR, it failed to serve his purpose, as it revived public memory on the open letter that had receded in the course of time.

While the polity is divided on the need for the colonial-era sedition law, it’s one of the most misused pieces of legislation in India. Almost all parties in power have abused it to harass their opponents. For instance, in February last, the sedition law was slapped on 14 Aligarh Muslim University students in UP for allegedly assaulting a TV crew and some BJP activists. Interestingly, the UK abolished its sedition law 10 years ago, agreeing it violated free speech. 

In a recent lecture, Supreme Court judge Deepak Gupta said as long as a person does not break the law or encourage strife, he has a right to differ from every other citizen and those in power to propagate what he believes in. Justice Gupta was appalled that magistrates were not even aware of the laws of the land. Enough said.

