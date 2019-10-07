Home Opinions Editorials

The sad state of India’s athletes 

Lacklustre, poor, abysmal are some familiar words when it comes to describing our athletes after World Championships.

Published: 07th October 2019 04:00 AM

Lacklustre, poor, abysmal are some familiar words when it comes to describing our athletes after World Championships. It has been like this for a while. That we are still waiting for that elusive medal since 2003, when Anju Bobby George won a bronze in Paris, throws ample light on the opaque world of Indian athletics. This year’s narrative, however, has been spiced up by a long foreign exposure trip—almost nine months. India’s elite athletes, especially the fabled quarter-milers, spent months abroad, spending crores of taxpayers’ money.

Leading up to the World Championships in Doha, the team plunged into needless controversy sparked by serious injuries sustained by top athletes, competing in below-par competitions and missing national meets. This only added to unwarranted speculation. Last year’s 400m sensation Hima Das was flown home after she competed in some E and F grade IAAF events, as did another quarter-miler Arokia Rajeev (he came back earlier without competing). Plagued by injuries, the 4x400m relay prospects in men’s and women’s section hit their nadir. Ostensibly so, the results at the World Championships reflected the abysmal record of our athletes on the world stage. Without results, such trips and training under foreign experts are pointless.

Athletics, being the blue-riband event of Olympics that usually fetches a lot of medals, is a sport that cannot be ignored. Barring steeplechaser Avinash Sable, the mixed 4x400m relay team that booked Tokyo Olympics quotas and a creditable 8th place finish by javelin thrower Annu Rani, others can be dismissed as rather poor. Interestingly, Sable has been training in India under an Indian coach.

His fairy tale run continued at the World Championships where he broke his own national record twice. Rani, who qualified for the final for the first time, is eyeing an Olympic berth now. Perhaps, it’s time for AFI to introspect and come out with a result-oriented solution. With the sports ministry keeping a close watch, it needs to be seen how AFI manages to wriggle out of this mess.

