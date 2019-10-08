Home Opinions Editorials

Not just yet another bypoll in Telangana

The upcoming by-election for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat in erstwhile Nalgonda district in Telangana is turning out to be more than a routine one for several reasons.

Published: 08th October 2019

The upcoming by-election for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat in erstwhile Nalgonda district in Telangana is turning out to be more than a routine one for several reasons. For one, it is serving as a classic example of the depths to which political parties could plunge in striking opportunistic alliances and for another, it is providing the first opportunity to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to re-establish its clout following unexpected reverses it has suffered in the Lok Sabha elections when it lost eight of the 17 seats in the state. Among them were two in erstwhile Nalgonda district alone—Nalgonda and Bhongir.

Against this backdrop, the importance the TRS is attaching to the by-election scheduled on October 21 does not come as a surprise. Apart from multiple ministers and MLAs camping in the constituency to somehow wrest the seat, seen as a Congress stronghold, the ruling party is also forging an opportunistic alliance with the CPI, which was recently a partner of the grand alliance which fought against KCR in the last Assembly elections. On the other hand, for TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, retaining the seat is equally important. His wife N Padmavathy has been fielded as the Congress candidate. A victory or a defeat here has no consequence in terms of the Congress’ strength in the 119-member Assembly in which the TRS has 100 legislators after the merger of 12 Congress lawmakers into the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Legislature Party.

That this is a no-holds-barred fight is borne out of the fact that the Election Commission of India has shifted Superintendent of Police out of the district after allegations that he was acting in favour of the ruling party. For rivals of KCR, a loss for TRS in the bypoll will give more than an ample opportunity to build the narrative that after reaching its peak in December 2018 Assembly polls, the party has been unable to arrest the slide that began with the Lok Sabha elections.

