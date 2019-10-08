Home Opinions Editorials

Strengthening Andhra’s villages

The opposition TDP sees ulterior motives behind the move and claims YSRC activists have been recruited to strengthen the party, not the panchayats.

Jagan signs in the visitor’s book during inauguration of Village Secretariat system at Karapa in East Godavari district. (Photo | EPS)

Governments in the past claimed to be working towards realising Gram Swaraj, the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, and had taken some steps on and off. The 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments promised a lot but the intent shown in legislations failed to materialise for various reasons. And at present, not many leaders—with the exception of Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy—appear interested in it either.

Andhra, following the creation of Telangana in 2014, has been reduced to a primarily agrarian economy with 62% of its population dependent on agriculture and allied activities. It naturally follows that rural development is very important for Andhra. In this context, strengthening governance at the village level is imperative. On the occasion of the Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary, the state government inaugurated village secretariats after a massive recruitment drive. The objective of these secretariats is to take governance to the doorsteps of the people.

This was tried in different ways by earlier governments too but Jagan’s approach is what raises hopes. Instead of taking the entire government machinery to the villages as was experimented earlier by the TDP, the YSRC government has gone about the task with a proper plan. In all, 1.34 lakh permanent staff have been recruited for 1,138 village secretariats with each secretariat catering to the needs of 2,000 people. The staff members will be assisted by about three lakh volunteers, each of whom would be responsible for 50 households. The idea behind the exercise is to give executive powers to the panchayats and offer government services to the people without hassles.

The recruitment process was by and large fair and now, we must wait and see how the new system works. After all, it will be fully operational only from January.

