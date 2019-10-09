Indigenisation in defence is the way forward

With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receiving the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets in France on Tuesday, India’s defence capability, particularly its air power, just got a huge leg-up. Over the next few months, Indian Air Force pilots and engineers will be trained in the handling of the aircraft in France and the first batch of the Rafale is expected in India by May next year. The acquisition gives the IAF the much-needed muscle it requires. Rafale is categorised as a 4.5 generation aircraft. The Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKI, the IAF’s top line fighter jets currently, are classified as either third or fourth generation fighters. China, which recently developed the J-20, an indigenously made fifth generation aircraft, is set to induct it in its air force while Pakistan has long had the US-made F-16s.

But the purchase of the 36 Rafales has come at a huge economic cost. The jets cost a whopping `59,000 crore and had India purchased all the 116 fighter jets the IAF wanted, the bill would have been much higher. India is the second-largest importer of arms in the world, accounting for 9.5% of the total arms purchase globally. Until last year it was the biggest. These are distinctions India can hardly be proud of, especially when it perceives itself to be a rising global power. To this end, the announcement last week by IAF chief Air Chief Marshall R K S Bhadauria that the air force would not import the fifth generation fighter jets but would instead develop it indigenously is very significant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while pushing for the Make in India initiative, has often talked about India’s rising defence import bill. The only way to cut expenditure in the purchase of arms is to encourage indigenous programmes such as the Tejas fighter project and the Astra and BrahMos missiles, to name just a few. Given that India has taken giant strides in its space programme, there is no reason why its engineers and technicians cannot do the same in the defence field.