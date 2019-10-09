Home Opinions Editorials

Indigenisation in defence is the way forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while pushing for the Make in India initiative, has often talked about India’s rising defence import bill.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tejas

IAF aircraft 'Tejas' performs during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)

With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receiving the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets in France on Tuesday, India’s defence capability, particularly its air power, just got a huge leg-up. Over the next few months, Indian Air Force pilots and engineers will be trained in the handling of the aircraft in France and the first batch of the Rafale is expected in India by May next year. The acquisition gives the IAF the much-needed muscle it requires. Rafale is categorised as a 4.5 generation aircraft. The Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKI, the IAF’s top line fighter jets currently, are classified as either third or fourth generation fighters. China, which recently developed the J-20, an indigenously made fifth generation aircraft, is set to induct it in its air force while Pakistan has long had the US-made F-16s.

But the purchase of the 36 Rafales has come at a huge economic cost. The jets cost a whopping `59,000 crore and had India purchased all the 116 fighter jets the IAF  wanted, the bill would have been much higher. India is the second-largest importer of arms in the world, accounting for 9.5% of the total arms purchase globally. Until last year it was the biggest. These are distinctions India can hardly be proud of, especially when it perceives itself to be a rising global power. To this end, the announcement last week by IAF chief Air Chief Marshall R K S Bhadauria that the air force would not import the fifth generation fighter jets but would instead develop it indigenously is very significant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while pushing for the Make in India initiative, has often talked about India’s rising defence import bill. The only way to cut expenditure in the purchase of arms is to encourage indigenous programmes such as the Tejas fighter project and the Astra and BrahMos missiles, to name just a few. Given that India has taken giant strides in its space programme, there is no reason why its engineers and technicians cannot do the same in the defence field.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp