Tenuous tango continues, now in Pallava marvel

Diplomacy can be a tricky art, often running the risk of coming up short in its real intent, even when the two sides enjoy the kind of blustery, bonhomous personal rapport as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump do. Partly because diplomacy is practically another term for business negotiations now. So converging interests in geopolitics—which does allow for give and take—can still be trumped by the pure pursuit of enlightened self-interest in trade. Needless to say, when it comes to a more naturally delicate relationship, like that between India and China, it becomes a rather more tenuous tango.

Missteps are a real possibility: it’s only the huge mutual stakes involved that keep the dance going. And so, Xi Jinping is indeed taking that flight to Chennai—and the 7th century Pallava marvel that is Mamallapuram. A most appropriate place to enter into trade negotiations, actually—the southern coast having hosted plenty of it even a millennium ago.

So, for a brief while, they can try forget the troublesome triangle involving Pakistan and look at pure Sino-Indian reciprocity. The problem with our bilateral trade, of course, is that India mostly supplies the raw material and China pushes in the finished goods on a tsunami-like scale. Can India ever attain the balance it seeks? Perhaps not, barring a massive turnaround in our economic model itself. China’s has been an export-led economy, and globally this is hardly the most salubrious time for India to move out of its domestic consumption-based model and imitate China. Yet, a modicum of balance would be good.

Then there’s Pakistan, Imran Khan’s Beijing visit just before this, Xi’s carefully worded statement—Kashmir as the “core issue”, but also the word “bilateral”— and China’s last-minute confirmation of the Mamallapuram summit. At least there, despite the needle in the relationship, we find a semblance of balance being attempted.