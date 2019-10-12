Home Opinions Editorials

Tackling India’s massive maternal deaths problem

Despite substantial progress, India still has the second-highest estimated number of maternal deaths in the world, according to a recent Unicef study.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Maternal Death; Hospital death

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

Despite substantial progress, India still has the second-highest estimated number of maternal deaths in the world, according to a recent Unicef study. Nigeria and India together accounted for a whopping 35% of such deaths in 2017. A substantial 12% of the deaths were reported from India. The good news, however, is that maternal deaths have drastically reduced in India between 2010 and 2017. There’s a 61% drop in the maternal mortality rate (MMR) during the period—from 370 deaths per 100,000 births in 2010 to 145 in 2017.

The health ministry has attributed this reduction in MMR to the success of the National Health Mission (NHM). The numbers have steadily declined since the launch of the mission. “At this rate, India should reach its Sustainable Development Goals target (in this aspect) way ahead of the deadline, 2030,” the ministry told the Cabinet on Wednesday. Further, to overcome the problem of under-reporting of maternal deaths, the Centre announced an ambitious scheme this week. It plans to dole out Rs 1,000 to anyone reporting a maternal or newborn death through the government toll-free number, subject to checks and verifications. This, public health experts say, should help the government get a grasp of actual figures. 

While there has been positive action by the Centre, several states are lagging behind. The CAG released a report in July this year, which highlighted this discrepancy. Its report also said states are spending way too little on health. To address the fund crunch, the government earlier this week announced a new scheme called SUMAN, under which free healthcare benefits would be provided to pregnant women, sick newborns, and mothers for up to six months after the date of delivery. The last leg of the problem to be addressed is infrastructure. As per a recent UN report, almost three-fourths of India’s health infrastructure is concentrated in urban areas, where just over a fourth of India’s population lives. Once this gap is bridged, maternal deaths will become history.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp