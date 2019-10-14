Home Opinions Editorials

CoOperative Bank reforms elusive

Most of the financial sector regulations are born as a reaction to a scandal or a fraud and after much damage has been done.

Most of the financial sector regulations are born as a reaction to a scandal or a fraud and after much damage has been done. The recent statement from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the subsequent news of some changes in the cooperative banks reporting norms from Reserve Bank of India are an example of a continuation of reactionary regulations. Sitharaman said she would let a committee comprising finance ministry officials and a top RBI official come up with any required “amendments” to the regulations to protect depositors of multi-state cooperative banks. The sense of urgency after having encountered protesting PMC bank depositors was visible. She said if need be the amendments would be introduced as early as the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

But it isn’t clear at the moment how much of a change any regulations at the central level can make cooperative banks safe. One of the main constraints in regulation has been the dual authority controlling them. It is the state governments that have to bring in necessary amendments to the system that has, time and again, shown itself to be susceptible to corruption. There has not been a whimper from any state so far in reforming the system. It is not just being a cynic if one were to question why the political class that controls the banks would be interested in subjecting them to better scrutiny. Kerala has recently moved a step forward in creating a large state-level cooperative bank by merging 13 banks. It has also won RBI approval for Kerala Bank, and all eyes are on the state to see how it would complete the creation of the bank within the stipulated time to set an example for other states.

RBI on its part has been nudging these banks to reform to no avail. It had proposed a board of management structure, invited them to transform and take up small finance bank licenses, etc., but so far none have come forward on their own. It has to be seen if the PMC crisis can push forward some reforms or if they will be where they are once the crisis is resolved in some way.

