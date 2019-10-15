Home Opinions Editorials

Tougher test for dada in 2nd innings  

Even though nobody knew at the time if Ganguly was testing the water or had long-term plans, the fraternity was more or less unanimous that of ex-cricketers, he was the best man for this job.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

About five years ago, when Sourav Ganguly became one of the two joint-secretaries of the Cricket Association of Bengal under its president Jagmohan Dalmiya, the debate whether ex-cricketers make able administrators resurfaced. Administration had largely been an unsuccessful terrain for players who made it into the control room. Dilip Vengsarkar, Anil Kumble and Shivlal Yadav tried their luck without managing a long run. Brijesh Patel was an exception and ground it out to survive for a long time.

Even though nobody knew at the time if Ganguly was testing the water or had long-term plans, the fraternity was more or less unanimous that of ex-cricketers, he was the best man for this job. He had the political nous and survival instinct to handle the requirements of sports officialdom.

Ganguly’s ascent to the post of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lends credence to those thoughts. The last half-a-decade has been the most tumultuous in the 90-year history of the board. He has withstood the tough times and taken charge of a body in desperate need of an image makeover. A prominent former captain who didn’t mind roughing up the opposition on the field in the hot seat makes for a good start, if not anything else. This is perhaps the best message the beleaguered BCCI could have sent out to convey that its new innings is beginning on a different note.

Once the high sinks in, Ganguly will find himself on uncharted territory. Other than image rebuilding, the board has a lot of catching up to do in terms of recapturing its status in the International Cricket Council. Key issues like scheduling of domestic competitions and payment of first-class players went neglected in the last few years and have to be addressed. Normalcy has to be restored.

Charisma is one of the qualities that brought Ganguly here. Now he has to work in harmony with colleagues who are related to high-profile figures in the government. There will also be BCCI politics. Ganguly has a lot more than expectations to handle in his second innings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp