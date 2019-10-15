Tougher test for dada in 2nd innings  

About five years ago, when Sourav Ganguly became one of the two joint-secretaries of the Cricket Association of Bengal under its president Jagmohan Dalmiya, the debate whether ex-cricketers make able administrators resurfaced. Administration had largely been an unsuccessful terrain for players who made it into the control room. Dilip Vengsarkar, Anil Kumble and Shivlal Yadav tried their luck without managing a long run. Brijesh Patel was an exception and ground it out to survive for a long time.

Even though nobody knew at the time if Ganguly was testing the water or had long-term plans, the fraternity was more or less unanimous that of ex-cricketers, he was the best man for this job. He had the political nous and survival instinct to handle the requirements of sports officialdom.

Ganguly’s ascent to the post of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lends credence to those thoughts. The last half-a-decade has been the most tumultuous in the 90-year history of the board. He has withstood the tough times and taken charge of a body in desperate need of an image makeover. A prominent former captain who didn’t mind roughing up the opposition on the field in the hot seat makes for a good start, if not anything else. This is perhaps the best message the beleaguered BCCI could have sent out to convey that its new innings is beginning on a different note.

Once the high sinks in, Ganguly will find himself on uncharted territory. Other than image rebuilding, the board has a lot of catching up to do in terms of recapturing its status in the International Cricket Council. Key issues like scheduling of domestic competitions and payment of first-class players went neglected in the last few years and have to be addressed. Normalcy has to be restored.

Charisma is one of the qualities that brought Ganguly here. Now he has to work in harmony with colleagues who are related to high-profile figures in the government. There will also be BCCI politics. Ganguly has a lot more than expectations to handle in his second innings.