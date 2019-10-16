Home Opinions Editorials

Neet scam and the merit question

The NEET impersonation scam unfolding in Tamil Nadu has opened a can of worms in a state that has opposed the test from the beginning.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

The NEET impersonation scam unfolding in Tamil Nadu has opened a can of worms in a state that has opposed the test from the beginning. The opposition to NEET is based on the test favouring the CBSE syllabus, putting government school students who study a state board syllabus at a disadvantage.

Further, it is seen as benefitting those who have the means to access coaching and additional tutoring. Previously, medical admissions in the state were done on the basis of Plus Two marks that allowed even first-generation learners from poor and rural backgrounds a chance at pursuing medical education. Experts have argued that this has enriched TN’s public health services as such students are more willing to serve in remote rural areas. 

NEET was proposed as a method that would ensure selection of ‘meritorious’ students for medical studies. Merit as a concept is problematic as it often glosses over structural barriers to achieving such “merit”—caste, poverty, gender. It may be recalled that Anitha, a Dalit student whose Plus Two marks would have secured her a medical seat, ended her life as she was unable to make the NEET cut, galvanising opposition to the test in the state.

In this context, the unfolding scam which has indicated that at least three students bought their way into medical colleges by hiring others to take the test for them has made a mockery of the “merit” that NEET was supposed to ensure. The scam came to light after a government medical college dean filed a police complaint noting that the pictures of a student did not match those of the person who had taken the test. 

While the state has started reverification of all student documents, the National Testing Authority that conducts NEET has been silent. Parents have questioned how an agency that forced students to cut off their sleeves to take the test has allowed such impersonation to go on. The scale of the scam—and how many across India were part of it—is yet to be revealed. However, the question remains: What does merit mean in a country with so much inequity and so many ways to purchase it?

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp