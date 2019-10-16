Postpaid services restored in valley, what about net?

The restoration of postpaid mobile phone services in the Kashmir Valley has been welcomed not only by its people but elsewhere as well. The partial restoration of communication will help Kashmiris connect with their relatives and friends outside the state and will also hopefully lead to school and college students returning to their classes.

Leaked government figures have shown that attendance in schools is abysmally low, mainly on account of parents’ fears that they will not be able to communicate with their wards should there be a sudden law and order situation. With a majority of students keeping away from classes, there is concern among parents of loss of an academic year should the boycott of sorts continue. The restoration of mobile connectivity should ease some of those fears.

The next step should be to restore internet services. That is a huge challenge before the government due to the internet’s potential to be a means for spreading vicious anti-India propaganda. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp are convenient tools for militants to spread hate and fake news, and governments the world over have struggled to contain their threat. The slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was not only a creation of social media, but acquired near-cult status mainly due to the propaganda unleashed from these platforms. While the government has to be careful before restoring the internet, there is a crying need for it. Businessmen, tour operators, hoteliers and even farmers are heavily dependent on it.

The conundrum over the internet throws up larger questions of the government’s communication system and ability. The question that arises is if the militants can use social media to spread venom, why can’t the government do the same to send out positive aspects of its intentions and activities? The government certainly can, it even controls the tools to do so. But unfortunately, the messages it sends out suffer from a lack of credibility. The lack of trust, in essence, is the problem.

