This award will boost a noble cause

The Boston-based couple Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, along with Michael Kramer, getting the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences this year has created much excitement at home. It is indeed a matter of pride that a home-grown economist from Kolkata’s Presidency College and JNU has gained world recognition. More important though is that the award has been given to the trio for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

Banerjee and Duflo made a mark with what is known as Randomised Control Trials (RCT), which they experimented with in Asia and Africa. The technique, which draws heavily from medical research, compares the impact of micro-initiatives to alleviate poverty on one set of persons/households with another set of similarly placed subjects who did not get the benefits of intervention.

The duo’s research found startling revelations on how relatively simple and inexpensive inputs in education, healthcare and nutrition had a transformational impact on those they were designed to benefit. It is also significant that the RCT technique has become a movement that has encouraged young economists to leave the comfort of their offices and conference rooms to go to remote rural areas and research the lives of the poor.

These insights into poverty and ameliorating it are welcome as they come when in a sea of plenty, the world is seeing a spike in poverty. Flagging its concerns, the Global Competitiveness Report, 2019, of the World Economic Forum warns poverty reduction is decelerating, adding: “As of 2015, 46% of the world’s population struggled to meet basic needs. Hunger is on the rise again and affects one in nine people in the world.” Another recent report has chillingly reminded us that India has slipped on the ‘Hunger Index’ by seven notches to 102nd; and that 90% of our children do not get ‘a minimum acceptable diet’. The research of Banerjee, Duflo, Kramer and others hopefully will provide answers, and generate the will among nations to end the scourge of want and hunger.