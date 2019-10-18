A Kerala MLA and his illegal dam

The check dam constructed by Kerala MLA P V Anwar in Malappuram district is a classic case of subversion of the system through a combination of money and political power. The legislator, belonging to the ruling Left front, along with his father-in-law, built the dam as part of his theme park in violation of rules. He also managed to stall its demolition despite the Kerala High Court repeatedly ordering it. After being pulled up once again, the government earlier this week told the court that the structure has been totally demolished. The fact is it has been demolished, but only partially.

Still, the outcome is a victory for environmentalists and residents, who have been waging a battle against the dam ever since its construction began in 2015. Not just the dam, even the amusement park reportedly did not have the necessary approvals. The park was shut down last year but the dam stayed. In July last year, the HC ordered its demolition. But nothing changed.

This April, it expressed its displeasure over the non-compliance of its earlier directive and said the dam must be demolished immediately. Again, strangely, nothing happened. On August 16, the HC, taking note of this, asked the government: “When will we learn?” The court’s remark came in the context of a massive landslide that occurred at Kavalappara, in the same district, about a week ago. At least 70 people were killed. According to activists, Anwar’s illegal dam posed a threat to the lives of people living downstream.

The government claims the dam has been demolished and whatever water still contained by the structure can’t pose any danger to the nearby residents. Not convincing. The dam must be removed completely and the stream must be allowed to flow freely. The MLA and all others responsible for the structure must be made to face the law. After two back-to-back monsoon-related disasters, the state can’t afford to let such violations go unpunished. And here is the case of an MLA who had no qualms about endangering the lives of the very people he is duty-bound to protect.