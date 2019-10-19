Green crackers singe Sivakasi

When concerns over a thick cloud of smoke choking the country were flagged in 2018, the Supreme Court limited the hours of festivities. It also directed the Centre to come up with a green cracker formula to limit pollution in Delhi. A year of uncertainty later, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the much-anticipated green fireworks, developed by Nagpur-based NEERI under the CSIR. NEERI has focussed on improving traditional crackers by reducing the quantity of the dangerous barium nitrate and replacing it with the relatively safer potassium nitrate, thus cutting emissions by around 30%.

Amid the din over going green, the plight of those toiling in pitiable conditions in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi—a town manufacturing nearly 80% of India’s crackers—has been forgotten. The year-long hiatus has had a devastating effect in the town. Already living a hand-to-mouth existence, last year’s SC order affected the livelihood of lakhs of daily-wage labourers, and many have even migrated to other states. Around 350 manufacturers, in a field that has 1,070-odd players, chose to try out CSIR-NEERI’s green formula.

A last-minute regulation on printing a unique logo and QR code on the products in Delhi has complicated the situation. While it would help customers know what they are paying for, manufacturers say meeting the demand will be a race against time. Also, the products can’t hit the market yet as they have to be cleared by the SC and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. With Deepavali barely a week away, the PESO failing to give its approval smacks of red-tapism.

In any case, the curbs on crackers are a product of stubble-burning in agricultural lands in Punjab and Haryana. Manufacturers in the south claim the cracker sector was a scapegoat. Be that as it may, the industry is cleaning up its act and trying to revive the faltering sector. It is now incumbent on the powers that be to ensure that even as the streets sparkle during the festivities, the hearths of those sweating it out in Sivakasi too remain lit.