Home Opinions Editorials

To fix slowdown, first identify the ailment

India’s slowdown woes seem to be continuing unabated despite the government’s attempt to arrest it by slashing corporate taxes and announcing retail loan melas among other things.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

India’s slowdown woes seem to be continuing unabated despite the government’s attempt to arrest it by slashing corporate taxes and announcing retail loan melas among other things. A report released earlier this week by state-run SIDBI and credit agency TransUnion CIBIL showed commercial credit demand dipped by 2.6% to `63.8 lakh crore in June compared to the earlier quarter, accompanied by a steep deterioration in asset quality. This means that people and firms are borrowing less and the loans that have been given out earlier are continuing to turn sticky. The bad loans percentage for all four kinds of firms—micro, small, medium and large corporates—seems to have increased. 

So far in 2019, RBI has reduced the repo rate by 135 basis points. Though banks have not matched this, the pace of cuts has picked up in the last few months. But this does not seem to have helped much as reflected by the SIDBI-CIBIL numbers. The moderation in lending seems to reflect not only a hesitation to supply credit by bankers, who are already caught up in a storm over poor lending decisions from the past, but also significant weakness in demand. No firm invests in future production if buyers are absent from the market. 

A recent NSSO survey showed that compared to 2014-15, demand slowed down in 2017-18. The survey, not yet officially released, showed average consumption expenditure fell from `1,587 per person per month in 2014-15 to `1,524 in 2017-18 in rural areas, and from `2,926 to `2,909 in the same period in urban areas. Many economists have noted that the demand crisis does not stem merely from shadow lenders going bust, but from deep-rooted reasons—including jobs lost due to demonetisation and the global slowdown.

At the same time India’s obsession with keeping farm prices down to woo the urban populace has led to the larger crisis of huge losses run up by farmers. A remedy can be planned only when there is a proper diagnosis, something that former PM Manmohan Singh  too pointed out recently. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp