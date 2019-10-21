Billions down the Urban drains

Around Rs 3.7 trillion—that’s how much India lost due to floods in the last 65 years. India’s total GDP in 2017 was Rs 1 trillion short of that figure. In 2015 alone, flood damages cost the economy Rs 57,000 crore, of which 45%, around Rs 26,000 crore, was in Tamil Nadu. Cut to 2019: India witnessed the wettest monsoon in about 25 years. Around 13 states went under water and conservative estimates put the death toll at 1,500.

Urban floods are no more restricted to urban areas. With tier-2 cities also witnessing widespread haphazard construction, with wetlands and lakes being encroached upon, devastating floods are the new norm in smaller towns. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts that the trend is likely to get worse. Coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai now lose at least $6 billion every year due to floods, says a recent IPCC report. This could go up to $1 trillion if measures are not put in place. But policies to combat urban floods are still not a part of public discourse.

Though politicians visited flood-hit areas and relief camps in Maharashtra to campaign, most parties make no mention of measures they would take to mitigate urban flooding. Neither do manifestos carry any promises on this front. The situation is no different in other states. There is focus on disaster relief and disaster forecast systems, but very little attention is paid to regulating and planning development.

For instance, Chennai is set to become the first Indian city to have an ‘intelligent’ flood warning system. Officials will get real-time information on areas that are inundated, crucial in providing relief measures. But what policies are being framed to prevent flooding? Real estate developers continue to encroach upon waterbodies across India, by exploiting loopholes in rules. In Chennai for instance, this newspaper recently reported how a developer has applied three times for reclassification of a waterbody for real estate development. Unless proactive measures are taken to regulate development, no forecasting technology can save us from the reality of disasters.