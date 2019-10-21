Implementable verdict needed in Ayodhya dispute

Even before the ink was dry on the signature of the UP Sunni Waqf Board head Zufar Faruqui, who offered to the Supreme Court to withdraw his claims to the Ayodhya title suit as a conciliatory gesture, other Muslim parties denounced it. The Sunni board’s proposal was an outcome of the mediation exercise undertaken by an SC-appointed panel to explore an out-of-court settlement.

The board’s offer was subject to a clutch of conditionalities, like renovating existing mosques in Ayodhya, gifting alternative land in the vicinity of the disputed 2.77 acres, opening up ASI-controlled historic mosques in India for worship and legally guaranteeing that Hindus don’t make ownership claims on any other medieval mosque in India. The settlement proposal came on a day when the Sunni board’s counsel Rajeev Dhavan was trolled for tearing up a map of the Ram Janmabhoomi site, which the Hindu Mahasabha tried to present as evidence, indicating he was not a party to the offer.

On the face of it, the board’s proposal appeared to be a win-win formula for both sides. It could let the board take the high moral ground for magnanimity to promote national harmony, while telling its community it managed to wangle out the best deal in the bargain, assuming its demands were accepted. And the pact could perhaps have stymied triumphalism because of the give and take by both sides, beginning the process of national healing. Or so the mediation panel possibly assumed. But the Sunni board chief’s clout within the community is uncertain, so his ability to deliver his part of the deal is doubtful. Such was the risk the mediation panel was dealing with when it made the proposal to settle it.

At the other end of the spectrum, the VHP and the Ram deity are not part of the settlement plan, but have not dissed it either yet. As things stand, there is no alternative to the due process in the SC. One hopes the SC will issue a speaking order unlike the Allahabad High Court’s unimplementable verdict of slicing the 2.77 acres into three parts.