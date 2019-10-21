Home Opinions Editorials

Implementable verdict needed in Ayodhya dispute

The Sunni board’s proposal was an outcome of the mediation exercise undertaken by an SC-appointed panel to explore an out-of-court settlement. 

Published: 21st October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Even before the ink was dry on the signature of the UP Sunni Waqf Board head Zufar Faruqui, who offered to the Supreme Court to withdraw his claims to the Ayodhya title suit as a conciliatory gesture, other Muslim parties denounced it. The Sunni board’s proposal was an outcome of the mediation exercise undertaken by an SC-appointed panel to explore an out-of-court settlement.

The board’s offer was subject to a clutch of conditionalities, like renovating existing mosques in Ayodhya, gifting alternative land in the vicinity of the disputed 2.77 acres, opening up ASI-controlled historic mosques in India for worship and legally guaranteeing that Hindus don’t make ownership claims on any other medieval mosque in India. The settlement proposal came on a day when the Sunni board’s counsel Rajeev Dhavan was trolled for tearing up a map of the Ram Janmabhoomi site, which the Hindu Mahasabha tried to present as evidence, indicating he was not a party to the offer.

On the face of it, the board’s proposal appeared to be a win-win formula for both sides. It could let the board take the high moral ground for magnanimity to promote national harmony, while telling its community it managed to wangle out the best deal in the bargain, assuming its demands were accepted. And the pact could perhaps have stymied triumphalism because of the give and take by both sides, beginning the process of national healing. Or so the mediation panel possibly assumed. But the Sunni board chief’s clout within the community is uncertain, so his ability to deliver his part of the deal is doubtful. Such was the risk the mediation panel was dealing with when it made the proposal to settle it. 

At the other end of the spectrum, the VHP and the Ram deity are not part of the settlement plan, but have not dissed it either yet. As things stand, there is no alternative to the due process in the SC. One hopes the SC will issue a speaking order unlike the Allahabad High Court’s unimplementable verdict of slicing the 2.77 acres into three parts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp