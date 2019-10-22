Keeping an eye on the gatekeepers

At a recent shareholder meeting of a troubled group, many members demanded that the company take legal action against the auditor who they thought had wronged it by last-minute qualifications and resignations. The management too responded saying that they will seek legal advice for the same. While the unbelievable ire against auditors might have sounded absurd to some, a few exits in the last year did raise legitimate questions about the role of auditors and their actions. There are well laid-out procedures under the Companies Act and ICAI guidelines governing the resignation of auditors. But the abrupt exits created confusion among the shareholders, and chaos in the bourses with shares tanking.

To tackle the issue of disclosures, SEBI finally put in place a set of norms. What it requires is prompt disclosures about the reasons for resignation. With mandatory audit committees in place, it is only fair that SEBI insist that auditors approach the head of the committee if they have issues with the accounts and management of the company. SEBI’s efforts to make it transparent would definitely strengthen disclosure of an event that is highly material for the share price and also make the audit committees play their role. The directives that come into effect immediately ask auditors to approach the audit committee directly if they have concerns over non-availability of information instead of waiting for quarterly meetings. The listed companies also have to keep the shareholders aware of the views of audit committees.

The abruptness of exits would also be blunted by the provision that if the auditor proposes to resign, the detailed reasons for quitting should be brought before the audit committee. Auditors, as gatekeepers, have a key role in the securities market, and so it is imperative they bring out the issues before the relevant committee instead of just seeking a way out if they sense trouble. Disclosures in time are crucial for shareholders and this is a step towards further strengthening the disclosure requirements for listed companies.