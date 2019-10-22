Home Opinions Editorials

Orissa HC impasse: People shouldn’t be denied justice 

Timely delivery of justice is at the core of access to justice, which is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.

Orissa High Court

A dministration of justice by the Orissa High Court has become a casualty of frequent disruptions. The ongoing stand-off between lawyers and judges over recommendation of names to the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as a judge of the Orissa HC is the latest in the seemingly never-ending list. The HC has been paralysed for the last one week due to boycott of advocates protesting the consideration of lawyers who are not practitioners of the Orissa HC for appointment as judges there.

In an unprecedented step, a full Bench of all 14 judges of the HC led by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri took suo motu cognisance of the strike and issued show cause notices to the Orissa High Court Bar Association along with 68 bar associations in the state and also the Bar Council of India, State Bar Council and state government. The full Bench, which convened for the first time in the history of the Orissa HC, deemed the frequent strikes by lawyers as obstruction of administration of justice. The lawyers, though, have stood their ground and are not budging from their demands.

Amidst this impasse, the justice dispensation system appears to have gone off the rails. The Orissa HC in recent years, despite struggling with huge vacancies in judges and facing regular strikes, had shown marked improvement in case disposal. But the rate has fallen sharply in the last two months. According to National Judicial Data Grid data, disposal of cases, which saw a high of 126% more than cases filed in July, has come down to 41% and 46% in August and September respectively. Case pendency, consequently, has gone up to 1,49,764 against 1,48,737 last month.

Timely delivery of justice is at the core of access to justice, which is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. It is imperative on the entire system—courts, judges and lawyers—to work in tandem. Issues and differences should be resolved in a way that does not hamper the functioning of courts as they directly impact millions of hapless citizens, who have approached them for justice and are waiting for years.

