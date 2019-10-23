Home Opinions Editorials

Sports code for better governance

The proposed 2017 draft national sports code for good governance is suddenly attracting the attention of sports administrators as well as experts.

Published: 23rd October 2019

The proposed 2017 draft national sports code for good governance is suddenly attracting the attention of sports administrators as well as experts. It stirred some excitement and anxiety among officials who run sports, as the draft includes certain parameters that would have an immediate impact on the governance of national sports federations—the most important being the rules on age and tenure.

The new proposal broadens the 70-year cap to all members (with retrospective effect) and will not apply to just office-bearers as in the 2011 code. Also to the dismay of those involved with the running of these bodies, the tenure rule of two four-year terms followed by a cooling-off period and one more term of four years is also being extended to all members. Another sticky point is the bar on ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and serving bureaucrats from holding office.

Representatives opposed the code vehemently at a meeting of the federations called by the sports ministry on October 11. The ministry agreed to constitute a committee to look into concerns that implementing these rules immediately would throw Olympic preparations into disarray. These are amateur sports and unlike professional bodies like the BCCI, they don’t have funds for nationals at various age groups or promotion. So political patronage to an extent is understandable. But one can’t argue against the other proposal to make federations the only voting members of the Indian Olympic Association and take away voting rights of the state Olympic bodies, which do little to promote sports.

The IOA and federations have started exerting pressure on the ministry saying this could attract sanctions from the International Olympic Committee due to government interference. The 2017 draft is similar to the Lodha recommendations for BCCI. It has merit, especially the clauses barring immediate relatives of office-bearers from holding office without serving the cooling-off period. This will break the hegemony of families in federations. The ministry has taken some bold decisions. Implementing the new sports code without big changes will enhance its reputation.

