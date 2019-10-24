Home Opinions Editorials

karnataka gets flooded all over, again

This time it’s the low pressure from the Northeast Monsoon.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

In drought-prone, monsoon-dependent India, paeans, poetry and prayers are reserved for the rains. Drought has become a fact of life in Karnataka for nearly two decades—with interruptions from devastating floods. Barely had the state crawled out of the aftermath of the Southwest Monsoon—debating on the scale of relief, bargaining with the Centre for more—that it stares at another round of a flood of conflicting opinions and drought of ideas. This time it’s the low pressure from the Northeast Monsoon. (Ditto for the contiguous areas of Kerala and Maharashtra.) 

Large swathes of Karnataka’s northern and southern interiors—Belagavi, Hubbali, Koppal, Gadag and Bellari districts—are again submerged. A dozen reservoirs are overflowing or filled to the brim. The Krishna’s catchment area and Tungabhadra are actually witnessing a third round of flooding. The world heritage site of Hampi has been inundated twice over.

If in the last round, the image of a little boy rescuing an ambulance from drowning stood out, this time it’s a heart-wrenching video of an eight-year-old girl reading out an appeal to a minister standing in knee-deep water. Both went viral. However, it did not melt the hearts of the better-off citizenry or the Centre. There has been little or no response to the floods from the usually proactive corporate sector either. As if they have realised calamities will be common in the era of climate change. Also, the administration seems clueless, as unprepared as it was in August-September. 

Is it not time that states getting repeatedly ambushed by natural disasters get together to exchange notes and collaborate? What stops Karnataka from learning evacuation techniques from, say, Odisha? Our cities are struggling with unplanned growth, our hinterland barely able to keep the head above their waters. When will we find time to look at what we really need to focus on and find a governance model that works?

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp