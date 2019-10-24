karnataka gets flooded all over, again

In drought-prone, monsoon-dependent India, paeans, poetry and prayers are reserved for the rains. Drought has become a fact of life in Karnataka for nearly two decades—with interruptions from devastating floods. Barely had the state crawled out of the aftermath of the Southwest Monsoon—debating on the scale of relief, bargaining with the Centre for more—that it stares at another round of a flood of conflicting opinions and drought of ideas. This time it’s the low pressure from the Northeast Monsoon. (Ditto for the contiguous areas of Kerala and Maharashtra.)

Large swathes of Karnataka’s northern and southern interiors—Belagavi, Hubbali, Koppal, Gadag and Bellari districts—are again submerged. A dozen reservoirs are overflowing or filled to the brim. The Krishna’s catchment area and Tungabhadra are actually witnessing a third round of flooding. The world heritage site of Hampi has been inundated twice over.

If in the last round, the image of a little boy rescuing an ambulance from drowning stood out, this time it’s a heart-wrenching video of an eight-year-old girl reading out an appeal to a minister standing in knee-deep water. Both went viral. However, it did not melt the hearts of the better-off citizenry or the Centre. There has been little or no response to the floods from the usually proactive corporate sector either. As if they have realised calamities will be common in the era of climate change. Also, the administration seems clueless, as unprepared as it was in August-September.

Is it not time that states getting repeatedly ambushed by natural disasters get together to exchange notes and collaborate? What stops Karnataka from learning evacuation techniques from, say, Odisha? Our cities are struggling with unplanned growth, our hinterland barely able to keep the head above their waters. When will we find time to look at what we really need to focus on and find a governance model that works?