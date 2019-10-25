Infy faces serious brand erosion   

Information technology leader Infosys is in a bit of soup after a whistle-blower group called ‘Ethical Employees’ put out a letter to board members and market regulators alleging that the company had been indulging in unethical practices. The letter accuses the CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of fudging financial data and changing investment and accounting policies to boost short-term profits. Reacting to the possible bad governance practices of the company, Infosys shares tanked. On Tuesday, the market delivered the biggest single-day pounding as the scrip plummeted over 16%, wiping over `53,000 crore from its market valuation.

The whistle-blower revelations have set off a preliminary inquiry by market regulator SEBI. What will hit the company harder is that the US regulator SEC too has started a probe. Infosys is listed on the American exchange Nasdaq and most of its high-value clients are in the US. To add to the woes of Infosys, an American law firm has filed a class action suit seeking trial for false and misleading statements.

All this is going to dent the brand value of a company that was started as a collective of IT professionals and boasts of the highest standards of corporate governance. Investors pay a high premium to own shares in the company, and do not expect to lose their wealth because of shoddy corporate practices.

It’s not that Infosys has not been in a tangle earlier. In August 2017, the then CEO Vishal Sikka exited after a face-off with the company’s founder directors, including N R Naryana Murthy, over bad corporate governance practices. Then there were whistle-blower complaints against the overpriced acquisition of Israeli company Panaya for $200 million, and an excessive payout to former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

Given this background, the newly constituted Infosys board should have kept a tighter leash on the management and not let history repeat itself. The market regulators too should keep a closer eye on insider trading charges to protect investors from fraud. There is no point bolting the stable door after the horse has bolted.