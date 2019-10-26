AP govt shouldn’t confer libel powers on babus

The recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy turned controversial after it emerged that Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani had proposed that the power to take legal action against ‘defamatory news’ published, aired or posted in print, electronic and social media be delegated to departmental secretaries. Thankfully, the Cabinet deliberated upon it and withheld approval. But it is unfortunate that ministers continue to defend it indicating that a government order on the same might be issued sooner or later.

The proposal is an improvisation on a GO issued in 2007 by the then Rajasekhara Reddy government authorising the special commissioner of the I&PR Department to take legal action in case of news items deemed defamatory. The reason for recommending delegation of powers to the secretaries, according to Perni Nani, is that they are better placed to check the veracity of the news pertaining to their respective departments. Logically yes, but that is not reason enough to confer such powers on bureaucrats.

The minister, it appears, can’t see the wood for the trees. Bureaucrats, history proves, tend to go to any lengths to please the powers that be or save their own skin with utter disregard to the freedom of the press. If the government believes it is being unfairly targeted, the remedy is not to further muddy the waters. After all, Rajasekhara Reddy himself had withdrawn the original GO after a furore in the Assembly. The government can always proceed legally by invoking the relevant sections of the CrPC if it feels it is being maligned.

At the same time, there is no denying the fact that the media in Andhra is polarised along caste and party lines and on occasions basic journalistic norms are ignored. Freedom of the press comes with the responsibility of upholding journalistic values at all times. Any violation of the same will not only embolden the executive but also erode public trust in the media. It is imperative for it to be just as fair as it expects the executive to be.