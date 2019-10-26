Home Opinions Editorials

AP govt shouldn’t confer libel powers on babus

Logically yes, but that is not reason enough to confer such powers on bureaucrats.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

The recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy turned controversial after it emerged that Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani had proposed that the power to take legal action against ‘defamatory news’ published, aired or posted in print, electronic and social media be delegated to departmental secretaries. Thankfully, the Cabinet deliberated upon it and withheld approval. But it is unfortunate that ministers continue to defend it indicating that a government order on the same might be issued sooner or later.

The proposal is an improvisation on a GO issued in 2007 by the then Rajasekhara Reddy government authorising the special commissioner of the I&PR Department to take legal action in case of news items deemed defamatory. The reason for recommending delegation of powers to the secretaries, according to Perni Nani, is that they are better placed to check the veracity of the news pertaining to their respective departments. Logically yes, but that is not reason enough to confer such powers on bureaucrats.

The minister, it appears, can’t see the wood for the trees. Bureaucrats, history proves, tend to go to any lengths to please the powers that be or save their own skin with utter disregard to the freedom of the press. If the government believes it is being unfairly targeted, the remedy is not to further muddy the waters. After all, Rajasekhara Reddy himself had withdrawn the original GO after a furore in the Assembly. The government can always proceed legally by invoking the relevant sections of the CrPC if it feels it is being maligned. 

At the same time, there is no denying the fact that the media in Andhra is polarised along caste and party lines and on occasions basic journalistic norms are ignored. Freedom of the press comes with the responsibility of upholding journalistic values at all times. Any violation of the same will not only embolden the executive but also erode public trust in the media. It is imperative for it to be just as fair as it expects the executive to be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp