Boost for aiadmk before local polls

The AIADMK’s convincing wins in the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly bypolls, is a boost to the party’s leadership, especially as it comes in the likely event of local body polls that may be held this year-end. This pre-Deepavali electoral gift to the party, which had lost there against the DMK and Congress in 2016, is also seen as a dry run for the local polls and the 2021 Assembly elections.

The results will not bring about any drastic change in Tamil Nadu’s political arithmetic. The AIADMK will improve its majority from 123 to 125 members out of the 234 seats. But the victory has boosted the morale of the party, which is consolidating its position under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy. The post-Jayalalithaa period was tumultuous for the party. The CM has now slowly built his image as a silent performer with proactive leadership and policy initiatives.

His foreign trips to invite investments resulted in his government signing MoUs with 41 business entities worth `8,300 crore. His creation of smaller districts for speedier administration and his water diplomacy with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan have been seen as a major outreach to farmers. His announcement of his next foreign trip to Israel to bring their water management techniques to TN has left even his detractors wide-eyed. Possibly the finest feather in his cap was the state rolling out the red carpet for the high-profile summit between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram with global-level arrangements.

The AIADMK will now be able to confidently approach the proposed local body elections under EPS, who has now positioned himself as a simple and approachable leader with a better grasp of the administration. Now, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani receiving the panchayat award from Union Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar is the perfect bugle to herald the local body electoral process in the state.