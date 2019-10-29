Bypoll lessons for  3 Kerala fronts 

The opposition UDF won three of five seats in the recent round of Assembly by-elections in Kerala and the outcome may give the impression that the Congress-led front has an edge over the ruling LDF in the state. But the results should be seen in the context of what happened just six months ago when, in the general elections held in the summer of 2019, the CPM-led LDF lost in all but one seat in the state; the UDF, having won 19 of 20 Lok Sabha seats, seemed invincible.

What the bypolls have shown is that the LDF, despite electoral reverses, is still fighting fit and the UDF, despite the recent success, could be losing its way. If one takes the Pala Assembly bypoll into account, it’s a 3-3 draw. But one thing is clear—the BJP-led NDA, despite an expanding support base, is still not in a position to challenge the two other fronts.

The reasons why the UDF was unable to take its general election success forward and keep up the winning momentum are many and the chief among them is the continuing factional feud in the Congress. Also, the party lacks a workable strategy to counter the efficient election machinery of the CPM. By allowing infighting to continue and personal ambitions to take precedence over party goals, the Congress has squandered the advantage it clearly had.

On the other hand, the CPM seems to have put its parliamentary election drubbing behind and managed to reverse its fortunes through some clever tactics and hard work.CPM’s victory in Konni and Vattiyoorkavu shows the Congress’ attempts to reap electoral dividends by playing communal and caste cards may not always work. If it wants to go into the Assembly polls due in 2021 with an edge over its rivals, the party must put an end to factionalism and set its house in order.

As for the BJP, what is required is a complete overhaul of the party organisation in the state as the leadership—divided and clueless—has been groping in the dark for that elusive winning formula. The LDF, having regained its composure, needs to be wary of blunders that could spoil its chances in 2021.