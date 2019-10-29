Home Opinions Editorials

Bypoll lessons for  3 Kerala fronts 

What the bypolls have shown is that the LDF, despite electoral reverses, is still fighting fit and the UDF, despite the recent success, could be losing its way.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

 The opposition UDF won three of five seats in the recent round of Assembly by-elections in Kerala and the outcome may give the impression that the Congress-led front has an edge over the ruling LDF in the state. But the results should be seen in the context of what happened just six months ago when, in the general elections held in the summer of 2019, the CPM-led LDF lost in all but one seat in the state; the UDF, having won 19 of 20 Lok Sabha seats, seemed invincible.

What the bypolls have shown is that the LDF, despite electoral reverses, is still fighting fit and the UDF, despite the recent success, could be losing its way. If one takes the Pala Assembly bypoll into account, it’s a 3-3 draw. But one thing is clear—the BJP-led NDA, despite an expanding support base, is still not in a position to challenge the two other fronts.

The reasons why the UDF was unable to take its general election success forward and keep up the winning momentum are many and the chief among them is the continuing factional feud in the Congress. Also, the party lacks a workable strategy to counter the efficient election machinery of the CPM. By allowing infighting to continue and personal ambitions to take precedence over party goals, the Congress has squandered the advantage it clearly had.

On the other hand, the CPM seems to have put its parliamentary election drubbing behind and managed to reverse its fortunes through some clever tactics and hard work.CPM’s victory in Konni and Vattiyoorkavu shows the Congress’ attempts to reap electoral dividends by playing communal and caste cards may not always work. If it wants to go into the Assembly polls due in 2021 with an edge over its rivals, the party must put an end to factionalism and set its house in order.

As for the BJP, what is required is a complete overhaul of the party organisation in the state as the leadership—divided and clueless—has been groping in the dark for that elusive winning formula. The LDF, having regained its composure, needs to be wary of blunders that could spoil its chances in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp