Home Opinions Editorials

In Haryana,  it’s advantage  dushyant

In the marriage of convenience the BJP did in a hurry with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana after falling six short of the halfway mark, ideology had no role in the brief courtship.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

In the marriage of convenience the BJP did in a hurry with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana after falling six short of the halfway mark, ideology had no role in the brief courtship. The BJP already had signed letters of support from eight Independents, but accepted only seven as the controversial Gopal Kanda became a hot potato. But Independents are generally attention-seeking and troublesome, so the BJP bought political stability by inducting the year-old Jat party that did astonishing well to win 10 seats in the Assembly. The price it had to pay was to cede the deputy CM’s post to JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, plus a few ministerial berths. 

While Dushyant later recalled his family’s association with its partner since the Jan Sangh era, the big question is whether BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the ability to address the ambitions of such a demanding ally.

Getting Dushyant on board would bring the dominant Jat community—which nurses a grudge against the BJP—on the power table and assuage their feelings, though a section of the community is already upset over the deal. Since the BJP does not have a strong Jat leadership and Khattar is not a Jat, the party would want to see it as a win-win pact. But Dushyant is not expected to play second fiddle and would refuse to be a rubber stamp for Delhi in trying to expand his political reach. Since he hails from a family that has ruled Haryana for ages, he will surely try to restore its past glory. 

As the Congress already has a strong Jat leadership in Hooda—who did a miracle of sorts by mixing chalk with cheese as he prepared an unnatural Jat-Dalit cocktail to do well—Dushyant can be expected to fight for prominence as the numero uno Jat leader in the state. He could also look to grow beyond his caste appeal, in which case he would try to eat into the BJP’s space. At 31, he has youth on his side with some parliamentary experience. Getting his relatives out of jail would be a bonus. In sum, it’s advantage Dushyant. Whether the BJP benefits or repents at leisure remains to be seen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp