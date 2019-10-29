In Haryana,  it’s advantage  dushyant

In the marriage of convenience the BJP did in a hurry with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana after falling six short of the halfway mark, ideology had no role in the brief courtship. The BJP already had signed letters of support from eight Independents, but accepted only seven as the controversial Gopal Kanda became a hot potato. But Independents are generally attention-seeking and troublesome, so the BJP bought political stability by inducting the year-old Jat party that did astonishing well to win 10 seats in the Assembly. The price it had to pay was to cede the deputy CM’s post to JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, plus a few ministerial berths.

While Dushyant later recalled his family’s association with its partner since the Jan Sangh era, the big question is whether BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the ability to address the ambitions of such a demanding ally.

Getting Dushyant on board would bring the dominant Jat community—which nurses a grudge against the BJP—on the power table and assuage their feelings, though a section of the community is already upset over the deal. Since the BJP does not have a strong Jat leadership and Khattar is not a Jat, the party would want to see it as a win-win pact. But Dushyant is not expected to play second fiddle and would refuse to be a rubber stamp for Delhi in trying to expand his political reach. Since he hails from a family that has ruled Haryana for ages, he will surely try to restore its past glory.

As the Congress already has a strong Jat leadership in Hooda—who did a miracle of sorts by mixing chalk with cheese as he prepared an unnatural Jat-Dalit cocktail to do well—Dushyant can be expected to fight for prominence as the numero uno Jat leader in the state. He could also look to grow beyond his caste appeal, in which case he would try to eat into the BJP’s space. At 31, he has youth on his side with some parliamentary experience. Getting his relatives out of jail would be a bonus. In sum, it’s advantage Dushyant. Whether the BJP benefits or repents at leisure remains to be seen.