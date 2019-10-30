Home Opinions Editorials

Ensure no more lives are lost due to open borewells

Heartbreaking news emerged in the wee hours of Tuesday when the Tamil Nadu government confirmed, after 80 hours of effort, that two-year-old Sujith Wilson had died.

Heartbreaking news emerged in the wee hours of Tuesday when the Tamil Nadu government confirmed, after 80 hours of effort, that two-year-old Sujith Wilson had died. On Friday evening the toddler had fallen into a borewell dug by his family about seven years ago. The 600-foot borewell was reportedly sealed some years ago but not properly. The state government attempted everything within its powers to rescue the child. But the efforts were sadly hampered by the rocky nature of the terrain that proved difficult to drill through. 

As Sujith’s death is mourned across Tamil Nadu, it is time for a serious assessment. First, one needs to ensure compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on managing open borewells. The state government in 2015 framed rules to give life to the apex court guidelines.

But compliance is limited if not non-existent. Experts have pointed out that borewell owners can be negligent in seeking permission to dig such wells as well as in closing them properly. In the parched parts of TN, groundwater is relied upon for basic needs and irrigation. Still, the state has the responsibility to be vigilant. For one, local officials are required to conduct random inspections of abandoned borewells. It is only in the past few days that they have sprung into action, finding and sealing abandoned borewells with alacrity. 

Another key concern is on the government’s response to such crises: whether the state follows a standard operating procedure for dealing with such mishaps. Officials said they had adopted the two main methods followed in such cases, but added they were thwarted by the nature of the soil. Yet, geologists were roped in for assistance only two days into the efforts.

Similarly, the National Disaster Response Force was brought in when the child had been stuck for well over 12 hours. Although no one can doubt the concern and commitment of the state and its officials in attempting to save the child, there are questions as to whether the attempts could have been better executed. The state must take the opportunity to improve its systems and services so as to ensure no more lives are lost.

