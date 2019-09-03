Home Opinions Editorials

That hospital 20 km away: How public health service in Odisha is in shambles

The truth is, the state of healthcare must disturb a whole lot people who are in charge of the Health Department before it is too late.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

Something is seriously wrong with public health service in Odisha.

A 27-year-old woman lost her newborn baby in the town of Gurudijhatia because the primary health centre (PHC) she approached for emergency delivery was found closed on Sunday morning. She and her family waited for two excruciating hours hoping the doctors and paramedic staff would turn up, but in vain.

The woman delivered the baby under a tree on the premises of the PHC and by the time they could be rushed to another hospital 20 km away, the baby had died. This must not happen in a civilised society. A public health centre cannot just shut down. A probe has been opened into the incident by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. However, just taking the staff to task is not going to serve the purpose. It would amount to treating a disease just by its symptoms. The need is to go deeper into the malaise.

There exists a 28%vacancy of doctors in PHCs across Odisha. At the community health centre (CHC) level, the figure soars to 90%. In fact, against a requirement of 1,508 specialists in CHCs, just 253 were filled by March 2018, says a reply furnished in Lok Sabha.

Rural health infrastructure is in shambles although hundreds of crores are pumped into the system every year in the state. In the last several years, the government has launched a bouquet of well-intentioned schemes to overcome the shortcomings but the results are not encouraging. Doctors are not willing to travel to remote pockets despite lucrative remuneration packages. There is a growing disenchantment with the delivery of healthcare services in the state which must be addressed immediately.

Interestingly, Anubhav Mohanty, who was elected to Parliament from Kendrapara, recently visited his constituency and found out inadequacies in patient care, absence of doctors and basic amenities such as hygiene. Mohanty, also an Odia film star, said the visit left him disturbed.

The truth is, the state of healthcare must disturb a whole lot people who are in charge of the Health Department before it is too late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp