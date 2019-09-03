That hospital 20 km away: How public health service in Odisha is in shambles

Something is seriously wrong with public health service in Odisha.

A 27-year-old woman lost her newborn baby in the town of Gurudijhatia because the primary health centre (PHC) she approached for emergency delivery was found closed on Sunday morning. She and her family waited for two excruciating hours hoping the doctors and paramedic staff would turn up, but in vain.

The woman delivered the baby under a tree on the premises of the PHC and by the time they could be rushed to another hospital 20 km away, the baby had died. This must not happen in a civilised society. A public health centre cannot just shut down. A probe has been opened into the incident by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. However, just taking the staff to task is not going to serve the purpose. It would amount to treating a disease just by its symptoms. The need is to go deeper into the malaise.

There exists a 28%vacancy of doctors in PHCs across Odisha. At the community health centre (CHC) level, the figure soars to 90%. In fact, against a requirement of 1,508 specialists in CHCs, just 253 were filled by March 2018, says a reply furnished in Lok Sabha.

Rural health infrastructure is in shambles although hundreds of crores are pumped into the system every year in the state. In the last several years, the government has launched a bouquet of well-intentioned schemes to overcome the shortcomings but the results are not encouraging. Doctors are not willing to travel to remote pockets despite lucrative remuneration packages. There is a growing disenchantment with the delivery of healthcare services in the state which must be addressed immediately.

Interestingly, Anubhav Mohanty, who was elected to Parliament from Kendrapara, recently visited his constituency and found out inadequacies in patient care, absence of doctors and basic amenities such as hygiene. Mohanty, also an Odia film star, said the visit left him disturbed.

The truth is, the state of healthcare must disturb a whole lot people who are in charge of the Health Department before it is too late.