Home Opinions Editorials

Eminent historian and diversity of thought

In a nation as highly polarised on ideological grounds as India is, one voice of moderation came from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi the other day.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Romila Thapar

Historian Romila Thapar (File | EPS)

In a nation as highly polarised on ideological grounds as India is, one voice of moderation came from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi the other day. He said people can have different shades of views and do not need to agree on everything, but there must be enough civility in public life for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s views. Actually, there must be a constant and continuous dialogue between individuals and organisations irrespective of one’s thought process, he underlined. 

Had the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) administration in Delhi internalised the PM’s message, it wouldn’t have ended up in a mess of seeking the curriculum vitae of its renowned professor emeritus Romila Thapar so as to revisit her position. It now emerges that such letters went to as many as 11 JNU emeritus professors.

The status of professor emeritus is selectively accorded to eminent faculty members after retirement without payout, but they are free to do academic work in the respective departments. Whether or not they are positions for life is disputed. Even internationally it is not permanent, says JNU registrar Pramod Kumar, but a section of the academia thinks otherwise. However, JNU could have handled the matter with a little more sensitivity.

While some of the 11, including Thapar, have already complied with the request to send their CVs, JNU’s letters created a storm as they were seen as part of the BJP’s efforts to purge the institution of its left-aligned character. The scorn in the right-wing for Thapar is well known, as she has always been seen as headlining the Left-liberal monopoly over scholarship in India. Her polemical positions on divisive issues such as Ayodhya, Hindutva and the Aryan civilisation put her on a collision course with the right-wing, which perhaps sees it as payback time.

But in the zeal to clean up the academia of Left-liberal scholars, what perhaps is lost sight of is the nurturing of ideas of various streams that Modi so eloquently spoke about. Those like Thapar have the right to have diverse opinions and yet be roses with thorns in the bouquet that is India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp