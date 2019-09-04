Home Opinions Editorials

TN makeover to kick-start growth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ongoing two-week tour to the UK, US and UAE signals his emergence as a leader in his own right.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ongoing two-week tour to the UK, US and UAE signals his emergence as a leader in his own right. The overseas trip, the first made by a TN chief minister in many decades, is aimed at attracting foreign investments and helping kick-start new businesses in the state. This also comes close on the heels of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) held in Tamil Nadu in January this year.

Tamil Nadu has seen impressive growth over the years, backed by excellent social indicators and availability of skilled workforce. Earlier, investment came to the state, irrespective of whether its leaders travelled the world. But over the years,  competition has increased. Telangana, for instance, which is only five years old, has adopted a single-minded focus on improving its ease of doing business. Global investment meets, regardless of how much of investment is finally realised, are now the norm. In this context, it may no longer be enough for a leader to wait for investment to come to their state.

While Palaniswamy’s tour is taking place amid Brexit and the signs of another global recession that will obviously affect investment opportunities, it could also be argued that he has taken a step in the right direction. He has set an example for leaders to work harder to raise the state’s profile. Criticism from the opposition DMK notwithstanding, Palaniswamy’s trip is probably necessary in the face of an economic slowdown that has affected Tamil Nadu’s automobile industry. 

On the first day of his visit to London, Palaniswami signed three key partnership agreements in the health sector, showcasing Tamil Nadu as the medical capital of the country.  The chief minister’s return will give us a broader understanding of his vision. But we can say that the AIADMK grass-roots worker, by deciding to step out of his comfort zone, has come of age.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp