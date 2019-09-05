PSB mergers done, what’s the theme?

Last week the Centre announced the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks to create four larger banks. This would bring down the total number of PSBs to 12. For long, mergers remained a mere concept, discussed without any concrete roadmap. The amalgamation of subsidiary banks with State Bank of India was the first major attempt. When the Bank of Baroda-Dena-Vijaya Bank merger was announced last year, there were expectations that more would follow. Probably, a bigger political mandate made it possible now.

Last Friday’s announcement caught everyone by surprise—four sets of mergers, all at once. The first question that has come up: Is this the right time, as the economy is facing a slowdown? The 10 banks would be spending much of their energy on it; the fear is it would affect credit growth. Though some assuage such a fear saying that with many banks already constrained to lend due to prompt corrective action or capital-related issues, the merger may not be a big reason for slowdown in credit. Anyway they were not aggressive in lending due to risk aversion. But credit flow is likely to be impacted and as some analysts have pointed out, the non-banking financial companies dependent on these banks for liquidity may also feel the pinch.

It is a welcome move as it was in the works for nearly 20 years, but obviously the merger is no magic wand to revive credit growth. It is more a long-term play and a convenient way for the Centre to manage them. It is intended to bring in benefits from reduced costs and operational synergies. Having sunk close to `3 lakh crore in recapitalisation of PSBs, it is only natural that the owner wants them to perform and be able to raise capital on their own strengths. Any time may be right to do the merger, but what is the theme? Experts have all along talked about ‘geographical reach’ or ‘expertise in a segment’ as in retail or corporate or SMEs. The easier part is behind. The underlying theme of the government now being technology, how the managements handle branch overlap and regional concentration is another question.