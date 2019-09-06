Home Opinions Editorials

Feuding partners may hurt UDF

The factional feud in the Kerala Congress (M) is peaking at the wrong time for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:09 PM

Jose Tom, UDF candidate in Pala, at DCC office on Sunday | Vishnu Prathap

The factional feud in the Kerala Congress (M) is peaking at the wrong time for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state. With the P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions locking horns over the September 23 Pala Assembly bypoll, the UDF, which has been upbeat ever since its stunning near-sweep in the Lok Sabha elections, is finding itself in a fix. The UDF’s inability to broker peace has fuelled hopes within the rival Left Democratic Front (LDF) of snatching an unlikely victory in a constituency which it has never won.

That the bypoll was necessitated by the death of Kerala Congress stalwart K M Mani gives legitimacy to the claim of the faction led by his son, Jose, for the seat. But Joseph, the working chairman of the party, decided to make it difficult for the rival faction. He first opposed the candidature of Jose’s wife Nisha and after the UDF decided to field another leader from the Jose faction, he refused to give the official candidate the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. As a result, the UDF nominee will now contest as an independent – a factor which could end up hurting the alliance’s prospects.

Joseph’s actions are certainly questionable, but what is surprising is that UDF leaders were not able to convince him to cooperate despite knowing what’s at stake. The Pala bypoll is crucial for both fronts. While retaining the seat could help the UDF keep up the momentum, wresting it could help the LDF salvage some pride after the drubbing it received in the Parliamentary election. Joseph should know his belligerent stand will help neither his party nor the alliance he is part of. For the sake of the party, and himself, he should be ready to put aside his ego and work for the victory of the party nominee. But, at the moment, he seems keen on settling scores with the rival faction than ensuring the survival of the party. Playing dirty may suit his interests, but not that of the UDF. The UDF and its leaders will do well to persuade the Kerala Congress factions to end the feud and work together for the benefit of the alliance.

