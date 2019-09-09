Target should be the Olympics

Consistent would be the apt word to describe India’s incredible run at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cups this season. The country has won a total of 22 medals out of which 16 are gold—an exceptional result indeed. Recently, the team bagged five gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. From young shooters to senior stalwarts, everyone showed glimpses of their incredible form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year. Yes, the road so far has been smooth but somehow is being overshadowed by another off-range drama. The exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has not gone down well and there have been calls for boycotts too. The Indian shooting fraternity and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) seem to be a perplexed lot.

Just a few days ago, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed sympathy, by writing to his UK counterpart to consider the inclusion of shooting. He says it is a ‘popular sport in India’ and its omission has ‘agitated’ the various stakeholders in the country. Indians shooters are making rapid progress and the discipline has been a part of the Games since 1974, but its absence should not be seen as a conspiracy against India. Organisers have clarified that Birmingham does not possess the infrastructure for shooting. More than that, a crucial stage of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers is coming up. Indians finished top in the last event and are three short of securing 12 berths—the most the country has in shooting in an edition of the biggest festival of sports. Parent bodies should concentrate on providing them the best possible support.

Ninety shooting medals in the last four CWG compared to four in the last four Olympics show this gulf in the standard of competition. Why not focus on taking on the best? This being a crucial year for preparation and selections as well, it is only prudent that the National Rifle Association of India, IOA and the sports ministry sit together and find a solution before these small niggles turn into painful thorns.