Economy biggest challenge after 100 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the ball rolling on Sunday over his government’s plan to celebrate 100 days in power in its second coming.

Published: 10th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the ball rolling on Sunday over his government’s plan to celebrate 100 days in power in its second coming. While he listed the dilution of Article 370 that bestowed special rights to Jammu and Kashmir as one of the major achievements, he also talked about how there has been a change in the mindset of the people from negativity to positivity.

His opponents will contest many, if not all of the claims, but there can be no two opinions on the fact that Modi is one Prime Minister India has had in a long time who is best placed to make the country stronger and more prosperous than ever before. For the second consecutive term, the people have given him a decisive verdict with a clear and huge majority in Parliament. Not only does Modi have parliamentary heft, leaving him with no worries over his government’s stability and longevity, he has also taken full control of his party, the BJP. Not since Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi has any PM had this kind of clout.

Given that Modi is the unchallenged leader both in the government and in the party, the canvas he has is wide. So even as his government completes 100 days, it would do well to also meet other challenges head on. One of the tasks before the government is to win the hearts and minds of the minorities. While it should not be a return to the Congress days of minority appeasement, there is clearly a need for a healing touch. But the bigger challenge before the government is to revive a flagging economy.

The growth rate is the lowest in years and joblessness, however much the government may deny, is increasing. From car manufacturers and biscuit makers to textiles and MSMEs, there are several sectors that are in crying need of a booster dose. If the economy continues to stutter and the effects of it begin to percolate down to the common man, the positive mood could change. And that would be a pity

