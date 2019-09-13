Make officials pay for illegal constructions

The Kerala government has little option but to go ahead with the demolition of four upscale, waterfront residential high-rises in Kochi, built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone rules, after the Supreme Court made it clear that it will not hear any more excuses in this regard. Accordingly, the government asked the Maradu municipality to serve eviction notices to the residents and make preparations for bringing down the buildings before the deadline of September 20 set by the apex court.

The municipality, on its part, has invited tenders for controlled implosion. With this, the administration seems to be clearly moving ahead with the intention of razing the building to avoid any punitive action by the Supreme Court.There’s no doubt that the law of the land must prevail over any other consideration. Illegal constructions, one of the banes of Indian cities, should not be allowed and the buildings that have come up in violation of rules must be brought down to set an example.

However, in the case of the Maradu apartment complexes, the delivery of justice will be partial if the buildings are razed as there’s the issue of rights of people who have bought homes in these buildings. While the court order is clear on the fact that the buildings must go, it is silent on how the people who have invested their money in them can be compensated.

The people primarily responsible for these buildings coming up are local administration officials, who gave permission to build despite being aware of the law, and the builders, who put up the high-rises by bending rules. Now, these two sets of people seem to be getting away with what they did and the people who bought homes in good faith are being made to pay for mistakes they did not commit.

The government has to follow the SC order. However, it must also make sure that those responsible for the illegal constructions are punished adequately and the flat buyers compensated suitably. Not doing that would be a denial of natural justice.